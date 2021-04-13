Salina, KS

Vehicle Occupants Jump Out During Pursuit, One Remains At Large

Jeremy BohnApril 13, 2021

Law enforcement are searching for a female who was a passenger in a vehicle pursuit after she jumped out of the car and fled on foot. Two others have been arrested.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Joseph Case, 27, Minneapolis, Kan., and Timothy Collins, 23, Salina, are arrested after their alleged involvement in a vehicle chase and for being in possession of illegal drugs.

At 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, an officer on patrol observed a 1997 Audi A4 driving northbound in the 600 block of Sheridan. After running the tag, it came back belonging to a different vehicle. The officer attempted to pull the car over at the intersection of Crawford and Sheridan, however, it accelerated to speeds of 50 mph and led authorities through sections of north central Salina.

While in the 500 block of S. 12th St., all three occupants jumped out of the vehicle while it was still rolling and fled on foot. Officers captured both Case, the driver, and the Collins, the front seat passenger. However, they are still in search of a female passenger who is believed to have been in the back seat.

Case is charged with felony flee and elude, reckless driving, multiple traffic violations and violation of a protection order. Meanwhile, Collins is charged with interference with law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The female suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

