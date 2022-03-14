Salina, KS

Vehicle Misses Turn, Strikes Power Pole

KSAL StaffMarch 14, 2022

A driver who went off of the road in a Monday morning hit and run accident damaged a power pole in the act.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 4 a.m. on Monday, reports came in of a vehicle that had hit an Evergy pole on Cloud Street.

The vehicle was headed north on Ninth Street and tried to turn onto Cloud. The driver missed the turn, though, and went over a curb, hitting the pole and breaking the guy wire.

A witness told police that the gray or silver vehicle had left the scene going east on Cloud. Officers followed the fluid trail to the intersection of Jewell and Osborne, where some debris of the vehicle was left behind. It was determined to be from a Honda Accord.

Police are still searching for the driver.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

