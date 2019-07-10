Vehicle Marked For Sale Damaged

A vehicle that was parked near a rural Saline County road marked for sale is damaged.

Saline County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Hughes tells KSAL News that the vehicle was parked on its owner’s property just off of W. Falun Rd. in the 1300 block. The vehicle sustained heavy damage between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 2005 Dodge Avenger was marked for sale. When the owner returned home, the vehicle had both headlights smashed out and its windshield smashed in three different spots.

Damage is estimated at $3,500. There are no suspects.