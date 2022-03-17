Vehicle Left Unlocked, Burglarized

A truck that was unknowingly left unlocked over the course of Monday was missing a pricey item the next day.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that between Monday at 8 a.m. and Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., a 2012 Ram crew cab pickup truck was burglarized. The truck, which was parked in a lot in the 400 block of S. Clark Street, belongs to a 38-year-old Salina man.

The man told police that he parked the truck at his workplace and left town overnight for his job. When he returned on Tuesday, an $800 black DiabloSport tuner was gone from inside the vehicle.

Hanus said officers are working on getting video surveillance footage of the area from that day to further the investigation.