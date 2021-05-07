Vehicle Leaving Speakeasy Causes Rollover Crash, Then Flees

Salina Police are searching for a vehicle that left a bar in the early morning hours Friday, crashed in to another vehicle and then left the scene.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 58-year-old Barbara Adams, Salina, was driving northbound in the 2000 block of S. Ohio St. at 2:20 a.m., when a vehicle leaving the Speakeasy parking lot, 2030 S. Ohio; turned left in to the northbound lanes and struck the rear of Adams’ car.

The collision caused Adams to lose control and completely roll over one time before coming to a rest back on its wheels. Adams was not hurt in the crash. The driver of the vehicle leaving the bar fled the scene.

Adams’ 2002 Chevy Tahoe sustained damaged to both sides and the top of the vehicle and was towed away.

Meanwhile, police are searching for the vehicle that left the scene. It is an unknown make or model but should have damage to to the passenger’s side.