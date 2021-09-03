Vehicle Hits Bicycle

A vehicle-bicycle accident on Wednesday has left one person injured.

Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that at 5:52 p.m., a vehicle hit a bicyclist at the intersection of E. Cloud St. and Quincy Street.

Christopher Mikesell, a 38-year-old Salina man, was the bicyclist. He suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Morgan Austin, a 32-year old Salina woman, was the driver of the vehicle. She was cited for failure to yield right of way.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved in the situation.