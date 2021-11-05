Vehicle Hit While Backing Out of Residence

A couple of Salina residents have minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 4:20, a 2012 Honda Accord was backing out of its driveway in the 700 block of W. Ash when a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder collided with it.

The 17-year-old female driver of the Accord and one 17-year-old passenger complained of some pain in the back, neck and arm areas and were treated at the scene.

The 36-year-old driver of the Pathfinder was uninjured.

Both vehicles had enough damage to be towed from the scene.

The Accord driver was cited for limitations on backing, and the Pathfinder driver was cited for no proof of insurance and driving with a suspended license.