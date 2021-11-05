Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 42 °

Vehicle Hit While Backing Out of Residence

KSAL StaffNovember 5, 2021

A couple of Salina residents have minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 4:20, a 2012 Honda Accord was backing out of its driveway in the 700 block of W. Ash when a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder collided with it.

The 17-year-old female driver of the Accord and one 17-year-old passenger complained of some pain in the back, neck and arm areas and were treated at the scene.

The 36-year-old driver of the Pathfinder was uninjured.

Both vehicles had enough damage to be towed from the scene.

The Accord driver was cited for limitations on backing, and the Pathfinder driver was cited for no proof of insurance and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Takeoff Time in Ellsworth

Young Eagle Day will introduce the joy of flying to youth this Saturday in Ellsworth. Pilot and v...

November 5, 2021 Comments

New Mexico Fugitive Arrested in Sal...

Kansas News

November 5, 2021

Vehicle Hit While Backing Out of Re...

Kansas News

November 5, 2021

Man Convicted in Autopsy Services C...

Kansas News

November 5, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Takeoff Time in Ellsworth
November 5, 2021Comments
New Mexico Fugitive Arres...
November 5, 2021Comments
Vehicle Hit While Backing...
November 5, 2021Comments
Man Convicted in Autopsy ...
November 5, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices