Salina Police are looking for an unknown suspect wanted for a hit and run incident.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Sunday at 4:45 a.m., a red vehicle going in reverse was headed south in the 100 block of Clark Street. The vehicle sideswiped a parked 2016 GMC Terrain and drove off. The Terrian has driver’s side damage.

Forrester said police do not have an identification of the suspect or the make and model of the suspect’s vehicle at this time.