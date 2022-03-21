Vehicle Gets Stuck in Field, Minor Injuries

A Lindsborg man is recovering after he got his vehicle stuck in a field southwest of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Friday morning at 10:53, deputies were sent to the Smoky Hill ANG Range, at 8429 Farrelly Road for reports of an injury accident.

They made contact with Andrew Goodwin, a 20-year-old man, who had cuts on him, complained of lower back pain and was covered in mud. Goodwin’s vehicle, though, was nowhere in sight.

After further investigation, it was found that Goodwin was southbound in the 4900 block of S. Burma Road, a quarter mile north of Smolan, when he left the roadway on the west side in his 2009 Mazda 3. The vehicle went through a field and struck a waterway, getting stuck in the process.

Goodwin then walked west to the weapons range, where deputies found him. He was taken to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. Soldan said deputies are looking into this being a possible DUI case.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office