A fire destroys a vehicle west of town.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a fire crew from RFD #3 was sent to the 7200 block of W. Pleasant Hill Road around 11pm Wednesday night to respond to a vehicle fire.

Deputies say the owner, Brandon Bloom of rural Salina was not in the cab and not injured after a 2012 Chevy Traverse burst into flames.

Cause of the fire remain under investigation. Loss is listed at $4,000.