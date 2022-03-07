Vehicle Fire After Accident

Salina, KS

KSAL StaffMarch 7, 2022

A Salina woman escaped with minor injuries after her vehicle caught fire in an accident east of town.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that on Saturday around 11:50 a.m., the woman was driving north in the 2200 block of S. Niles road. She lost control of her 2003 Ford Escape, left the west side of the road and hit a tree.

The woman was able to get out of the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames. The vehicle was a complete loss from fire damage.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office

