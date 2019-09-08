Salina, KS

Vehicle Extravaganza is Saturday

Mike Strand / Salina Area Technical CollegeSeptember 8, 2019

Salina Area Technical College’s 10th Annual Vehicle Extravaganza will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 14 on the Salina Tech campus.

Each year, the event attracts vehicles of every description from across Kansas and the Midwest, including antique and customized cars, trucks and tractors, sports cars and even bicycles.

The show had been in April for its first nine years, but was moved to September this year after two years of cold and rainy weather in the spring.

In addition to lots of interesting and unusual vehicles, the event includes food trucks, a bounce house for children, and a DJ.

Admission to the show is free to the public.

People wanting to enter vehicles in the show can register online at www.salinatech.edu. Discounted early registration runs through September 6.

All proceeds from the show go into a scholarship fund for Salina Tech students.

