Vehicle Damaged Outside Residence

KSAL StaffJune 2, 2022

Salina Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly damaged a vehicle parked at a residence Wednesday night.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 1 a.m., a 2010 Hyundai Genesis parked in a driveway in the 1200 block of Oak Street was damaged with a brick.

The 45-year-old Salina woman who owns the vehicle told police that she saw a subject outside her house around that time. The victim said the person took bricks laying behind the house and threw them at her car and a basement window. The window was not damaged, but the vehicle had driver’s side door and mirror damage amounting to $1,000.

Forrester said police are working on identifying the suspect.

