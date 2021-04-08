Vehicle Damaged Outside of Goodwill

Scratches to the paint and screws in a tire are included in a damage report to a vehicle in Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that $1,650 worth of damage is done to a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am that was parked in the Goodwill parking lot, 2640 Planet Ave., Wednesday night.

The vehicle has swirl scratches in the paint on the passenger side door and screws stuck in to one of the tires.

The owner of the vehicle is Tammy Wilks, 59, Salina. She believes that the damage occurred between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., Wednesday.