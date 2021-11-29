Vehicle Crashes Into Utility Pole

A Salina woman was taken to the emergency room after her vehicle left a roadway and hit a light pole.

Amanda Perez, 31, is charged with driving on laned roadways, no proof of insurance and illegal tag.

On Nov. 24 around 10:20 p.m., Perez was going west on Manor Road and tried to turn left on Lewis Avenue in her 2012 Mazda 5. She missed the turn, though, and hit a curb and the Evergy light pole.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Perez was found unconscious and was rushed to the emergency room by EMS.

The Mazda had significant front-end damage and was towed from the scene. The light pole was broken off near the base and had to be repaired.

There are no updates on the condition of Perez.