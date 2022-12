The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating an incident in which a vehicle crashed into a creek.

According to the patrol, on Friday shortly after 1 A.M., emergency responders were notified of an injury crash on Gypsum Valley Road, south of Schilling or near Gypsum Creek. A vehicle was found to have left the roadway, struck a road-closed sign, and rolled into Gypsum Creek.

The driver freed himself and sought aid at a nearby residence.