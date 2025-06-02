Vehicle Chase Ends with Arrest

A broken headlight leads to a high speed pursuit and arrest during a law enforcement warrant sweep that netted 16 arrests.

According to Salina Police Captain Mike Miller, patrol officers were assisting the FBI-KBI-KHP and Saline County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant patrol on Friday.

Unrelated to the warrant patrol – a Kansas Highway Patrol unit attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that 49-year-old Vernon Howard was driving. For an unknown reason KHP aborted the chase which was then picked up by SPD on East Elm Street.

That chase was cancelled because of high speeds, only to be picked up again by another SPD officer. The tires were spiked by law enforcement and the vehicle was disabled in the 600 block of North 7th Street.

Howard ran from the scene and was arrested a short time later on charges that could include felony flee and elude, driving on a suspended license, interference with law enforcement and possession of marijuana.