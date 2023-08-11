Vehicle Caught on Camera in Theft Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in connection with a theft from in business in which a suspect vehicle was caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

On July 16th, 2023, between the hours of 12:00 A.M. and 2:00 A.M. a white Chevrolet pickup drove onto the property of Saline County Concrete at 1700 W. State Street. A male entered the business through an open door and stole 10 R225 tires, loaded them into the pickup, and drove away.

The total loss is estimated at $6,000.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you not required to give your name