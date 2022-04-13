Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 34 °

Vehicle Burglary Results in Two Arrests

KSAL StaffApril 13, 2022

Two women, one from Salina and one from Russell, were arrested Tuesday morning in connection to a vehicle robbery.

Sabina Ahlf, 41, and Tehnika Baker, 41, are each facing requested charges of vehicle burglary and felony theft.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 48-year-old Salina man reported his truck was stolen from at Flying J Travel Center, located at 2250 N. Ohio Street.

The man told police he received an alert from an app of someone breaking into his vehicle. Two cameras were inside the truck, and video surveillance footage showed two females, later identified as Ahlf and Baker, enter the vehicle and take the cameras, a cell phone, a key and $1,000 in cash. The total in stolen goods was estimated at $2,305.

The two women were discovered to be acquaintances of the victim.

Forrester said the Kansas Highway Patrol later spotted the women in a yellow Chevrolet Cavalier on I-70 in Ellsworth County. They were arrested and brought back to Salina, where they were booked into the Saline County Jail.

The stolen property was recovered, but the cash was not.

Booking Photo of Ahlf (courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office):

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Vehicle Burglary Results in Two Arr...

Two women, one from Salina and one from Russell, were arrested Tuesday morning in connection to a ve...

April 13, 2022 Comments

Four Vehicle Accident Injures One

Kansas News

April 13, 2022

Royals-Cards game postponed because...

Sports News

April 13, 2022

Albert Pujols homers as Cardinals b...

Sports News

April 13, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Vehicle Burglary Results ...
April 13, 2022Comments
Four Vehicle Accident Inj...
April 13, 2022Comments
Working the Master Plan
April 12, 2022Comments
46th “Epic Arts Par...
April 12, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra