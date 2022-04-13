Vehicle Burglary Results in Two Arrests

Two women, one from Salina and one from Russell, were arrested Tuesday morning in connection to a vehicle robbery.

Sabina Ahlf, 41, and Tehnika Baker, 41, are each facing requested charges of vehicle burglary and felony theft.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 48-year-old Salina man reported his truck was stolen from at Flying J Travel Center, located at 2250 N. Ohio Street.

The man told police he received an alert from an app of someone breaking into his vehicle. Two cameras were inside the truck, and video surveillance footage showed two females, later identified as Ahlf and Baker, enter the vehicle and take the cameras, a cell phone, a key and $1,000 in cash. The total in stolen goods was estimated at $2,305.

The two women were discovered to be acquaintances of the victim.

Forrester said the Kansas Highway Patrol later spotted the women in a yellow Chevrolet Cavalier on I-70 in Ellsworth County. They were arrested and brought back to Salina, where they were booked into the Saline County Jail.

The stolen property was recovered, but the cash was not.

Booking Photo of Ahlf (courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office):