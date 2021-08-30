Salina, KS

Vehicle Burglary in Salina

KSAL StaffAugust 30, 2021

A 25-year-old Salina person is missing some important property after a vehicle burglary late Saturday night.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that between August 28th at 8:30 p.m. and the 29th at 8:30 a.m. at the 2400 block of Village Lane, the burglary occurred.

The victim said their vehicle was unlocked. A Coach purse, several credit and debit cards and some personal documents were taken. The total loss amounts to an estimated $800.

The Salina Police Department is working on getting video from the neighborhood from that night, as well as tracking electronic data to see if the cards have been used.

