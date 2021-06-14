The Saline County Sheriff Office is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in the area of Kenwood Cove and the Expo Center. Deputies report that sometime Saturday between 3pm and 4:30pm, someone smashed a window on a 2007 Pontiac Grand Am and took a purse, wallet, ID, Apple Airpods. Loss and damage is listed at $860.

Deputies also report that in the same area on Saturday, someone broke a window on a 2017 Chevy Traverse and removed a fanny pack with cigarettes and a pocketknife inside. A 1997 Dodge pickup that was left unlocked was also entered and had a wallet with an ID and $5 removed.