Vehicle Burglar Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle burglar who was caught on camera.

According to Salina Police, on July 30th around 3:30 am, several automobile break-ins occurred in the 400-600 block of E Beloit. A person involved in the crimes was photographed.

The involved male subject is described as a younger white male, tall and slender, has shorter hair with “dreads,” a light-colored T-shirt, and shorts. The person was wearing sandals and had a

flashlight. He also had a bandana tied around his neck.

Salina Police Detectives are seeking information on this party’s identity.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.