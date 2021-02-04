Vehicle and Belongings Stolen From West Salina

A vehicle with several belongs inside is stolen from the driveway of a west Salina residence.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that theft occurred between 12:50 a.m. and 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday at 106 Bel Air Dr.

Jesse Goetz, 40, Salina, parked his car in his driveway before its theft. The vehicle was left unlocked with the key inside.

The car contained a Dremel tool, Oakley sunglasses, JBL subwoofer and two air mattresses.

Police later found one of the air mattresses and other property belonging to Goetz in the 1100 block of W. Cloud St. However, the car and some other property are still missing.

The vehicle is a white Ford Taurus SHO, with Kansas tag: 388-HSU.

Total loss is $9,630.