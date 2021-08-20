Salina, KS

Vehicle Accident Involving Possible DUI

KSAL StaffAugust 20, 2021

A vehicle accident Thursday morning has left one Salina woman injured.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 8:50, a 2007 Dodge Caliber collided with a 2019 Toyota Highlander at the intersection of Iron Ave. and Ninth Street.

Cory Harrison, a 33-year old woman from Salina, was driving the Caliber and allegedly ran a red light to lead to the accident. Both vehicles suffered front-end damage, and wreckers took them away from the scene.

The driver of the Highlander and one passenger, both from McPherson, were unharmed. Harrison suffered minor injuries and was treated at the Salina Regional Health Center.

Upon further investigation, Harrison was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and will face possible charges of a DUI, running a red light and no driver’s license in possession.

