Salina, KS

Now: 91 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 105 ° | Lo: 79 °

Vehicle Accident at Crawford and Centennial

KSAL StaffAugust 24, 2021

An accident in Salina on Monday has left two vehicles with major damage.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 6:35 a.m., there was a collision at the intersection of Crawford Ave. and Centennial Road.
A 31-year-old Salina woman was driving north on Centennial in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse. A 24-year-old Salina man was driving a 2002 Ford Escape going west on Crawford. The two both claimed they had green lights and hit each other.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The Traverse had a large amount of damage to its front end, and the Escape had significant damage on the driver’s side. The driver of the Traverse is facing a possible charge of no driver’s license in possession.

No injuries were reported from the accident.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Stolen Truck in Salina

A Salina man was without his truck after he said it was stolen on Monday afternoon. Salina Police...

August 24, 2021 Comments

Vehicle Accident at Crawford and Ce...

Kansas News

August 24, 2021

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8/23

Sports News

August 24, 2021

Beckett and Hardacre earn KCAC Voll...

Sports News

August 24, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Truck in Salina
August 24, 2021Comments
Vehicle Accident at Crawf...
August 24, 2021Comments
3 New COVID Deaths, 35 Ne...
August 23, 2021Comments
Meth and Handgun Found Af...
August 23, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices