Vehicle Accident at Crawford and Centennial

An accident in Salina on Monday has left two vehicles with major damage.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 6:35 a.m., there was a collision at the intersection of Crawford Ave. and Centennial Road.

A 31-year-old Salina woman was driving north on Centennial in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse. A 24-year-old Salina man was driving a 2002 Ford Escape going west on Crawford. The two both claimed they had green lights and hit each other.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The Traverse had a large amount of damage to its front end, and the Escape had significant damage on the driver’s side. The driver of the Traverse is facing a possible charge of no driver’s license in possession.

No injuries were reported from the accident.