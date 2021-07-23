VaxHero Art Contest Launches

Earth has been valiantly fighting off super villain, Corona. The COVID-19 CureSaders have landed in Salina, to help our community end Corona’s evil plot. Vaxx and Mask, the Corona fighting duo, called the CureSaders, are looking for one more #VaxHero to help them defeat Corona once and for all.

This is where they need your help! They have called upon all kids, aged 18 and under, to use their creativity to come up with a new #VaxHero to join the CureSaders! Vaxx and Mask have issued the following instructions. All superheroes must:

Focus on fighting off Corona and his plot to infect the world with COVID-19

Be drawn on the official coloring sheet (vaccinatesalinecountyks.com)

Have a super cool name

Your #VaxHero art can be submitted to [email protected] or can be brought in/mailed to Salina Family Healthcare Center at 651 E. Prescott Rd before August 16th. The winning superhero will be placed on the 4th and final #VaxHero trading card!

The original three cards (Vaxx, Mask, and Corona) can be picked up at Salina Public Library, Salina Family Healthcare Center, or Saline County Health Department or by getting your COVID-19 vaccine at any participating Saline County clinic or pharmacy.

A winning #VaxHero will be selected and announced on August 18th on vaccinatesalinecountyks.com and on Salina Family Healthcare Center’s Facebook, Instagram (@SalinaHealth), and website, salinahealth.org.

For more contest details and information on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, please visit vaccinatesalinecountyks.com.

The Origin of Corona: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4D4eUjYVbcY

The Origin of Vaxx: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iy0w3mqFElM

The Origin of Mask: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WoP-HpGSjw