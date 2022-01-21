Salina, KS

Various Tools Stolen From Salina Business

KSAL StaffJanuary 21, 2022

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday morning theft of a Salina business.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies reported yesterday to T & R Construction, located at 1334 N. Ohio St. They learned that at about 3 a.m., a vehicle drove up to the business, people got out, and they broke into a work truck toolbox on a 2014 GMC pickup that was parked at the business.

A 450-piece Craftsman mechanics tool set was stolen, as well as a Rhino gas-powered post driver and a Milwaukee rechargeable drill and battery. Assorted wrenches and sockets were also taken.

The total in losses is estimated at $2,570, with an additional $100 in damage.

Soldan said that video surveillance footage from a nearby business doesn’t have enough detail, so that information is all that is known at this time.

