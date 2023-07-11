Vandals Target Salina Home

Residents in the 100 block of W. Phillips woke to the sound of $2,000 in damage to a nearby residence on Monday.

The incident took place around 7:29 AM on July 1oth. Neighbors heard the sound of breaking windows and called law enforcement to the scene on W. Phillips to investigate. Officers arrived to find several broken windows, along with damaged siding and downspouts. A fence was also damaged.

Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges reports four juveniles are to blame.

A 14 year-old male, a 13 year-old male, a 14 year-old female and a 15 year-old female were all taken into custody a short time later and transported to a Junction City facility.

No one was inside of the residence at the time of the destruction and Tonniges said the juveniles did not choose the home at random.