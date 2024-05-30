Vandals Target First Responders

Law enforcement in a North Central Kansas community are investigation a vandalism case in which it appears first responder vehicles were targeted.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday night into Thursday morning tires of one patrol car, one deputy’s personal vehicle, and some other first responder personal vehicles were slashed in Clay Center. The vandalism happened between Lincoln Ave on the south, Clarke St. on the north, 6th St on the west, and 15th St on the east.

The agency says it appears first responders were specifically targeted.

The agency says it would “like to believe the Clay Center and Clay County community will not tolerate the specific targeting of first responders and will turn in who did this.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Clay County law enforcement at (785)632-5601 or email Undersheriff Werbin at [email protected].