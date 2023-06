Two Salina convenience stores are victims of smash and grab juveniles over the weekend.

According to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, Rod’s #6 on West Magnolia and Rod’s #2 on North 9th both had glass doors smashed with crow bars and the theft of vape products by a small group of juveniles made up two males and one female.

Police have now identified one of the suspects in the case with a loss and damage price tag of over $2,800.