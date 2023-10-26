Vandals Sought in Costly Prank

Salina Police are looking for three vandals who poured dish washing soap into the fountain at Kansas Wesleyan University.

According to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, authorities are reviewing surveillance video from the campus at KW after three suspects pulled up in front of Pioneer Hall in a white or silver SUV.

Police say Thursday around 2am a male and two females proceeded to pour soap into the water feature that graces the front entrance at the university.

Damage estimates to drain, clean and refill the basin is $1,500.

KWU officials say that cost could rise if any of the pipes or pumps were damaged by the vandals.