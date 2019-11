Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone spray painted a racial slur on a man’s pickup.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 500 block of Maple after vandals broke both passenger side windows on a 2003 GMC pickup, stole a JVC stereo from the dash and spray painted a racial slur on the truck.

Loss and damage is estimated at $1,600. There are no suspects at this time.