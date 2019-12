Police are investigating after vandals targeted a van at a Salina church.

Detective Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that on two separate occasions, someone shattered a window on shuttle van at Faith Bible Church located at 2100 Quincy Street.

Police say between November 27 and December 1 someone broke the passenger window on the van. Three weeks later vandals struck again – breaking another window with a landscape paver.

Total loss and damage is listed at $400.