Vandals Hit Church Bus, More

Authorities are using neighborhood videos to develop suspects in a wide ranging case of vandalism.

Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that windows on several vehicles owned by the Ray Avenue Baptist Church were broken.

Police say one church bus alone had 27-windows broken out. Damage estimates are expected to eclipse $5,500.

Police are also investigating window damage to vehicles and mailboxes in the 2600 block of Ray Avenue, 2600 block of Key, 400 block of Gail and 400 block of Irene.