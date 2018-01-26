Salina, KS

Vandals Deface Oakdale Locomotive

KSAL StaffJanuary 26, 2018

Salina Police are looking for vandals who caused damage at four different locations on Thursday.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between midnight and 6am, someone used spray paint to tag one of the City of Salina’s pump houses, located at 3rd Street and Crawford.

Vandals tagged the phrase, “Ground Zero” on the red brick building with white spray paint.

Police say the old, locomotive engine in Oakdale Park was tagged with the same words.

Additional damage was found on the side of a building in the 500 block of E. Crawford. “Ground Zero” and a mushroom cloud were tagged in white paint there, while a privacy fence in the 600 block of S. 2nd Street was also vandalized in the same fashion. Both are owned by Windsor Apartment Properties.

Authorities estimate the cost for clean up at around $1,000.

It is the fourth round of incidents, dating back to early December that vandals have used the phrase “Ground Zero” to deface property.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

