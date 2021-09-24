Salina, KS

Vandals Damage WW II Vet’s Vehicle

Todd PittengerSeptember 24, 2021

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of suspects caught on camera in a vandalism case. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on September 16th officers investigated a damage to property which occurred at 2:21 AM in the 600 block of S 3rd Street.

The damage occurred when two individuals approached a parked car and stabbed three tires of the victim’s vehicle. The victim, a 95-year-old World-War II Veteran, has no idea who would have committed this crime.

The value of this crime, including towing of the vehicle, replacement tires, mounting and balancing is estimated at over $1,000.

The subjects involved appeared to be white male teenagers.

One subject was wearing a black baseball hat turned backwards, a white T-shirt, and dark shorts with vertical white stripes on the legs. His hair appeared to be dark and short.

The second subject was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. The person’s hair appeared to be lighter and shoulder length.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call
Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.

 

