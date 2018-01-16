Salina, KS

Now: 17 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 17 ° | Lo: 1 °

Vandals Damage Trailer

KSAL StaffJanuary 16, 2018
Salina Police

Police are investigating a case of vandalism inside a west Salina trailer.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, on Monday officers found damage to a door and spray painted graffiti throughout the interior of a trailer located in the 1300 block of Winona.

Police collected numerous spray paint cans from inside and noted the phrase, “Ground Zero” was on a wall.

A staff member at the Saddleback Valley Communities initially discovered the damage after the eviction of a tenant on January 12.

Police say the damage is estimated at well over $1,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Liberty Add More Weapons

The Salina Liberty are excited to announce two new additions to their 2018 roster!  The Liberty wou...

January 16, 2018 Comments

Shooting Call Ruled a Hoax in KC

Kansas News

January 16, 2018

Salina Police

Vandals Damage Trailer

Kansas News

January 16, 2018

Suspect Buys Vacuum, Hourglass with...

Kansas News

January 16, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Shooting Call Ruled a Hoa...
January 16, 2018Comments
Salina Police
Vandals Damage Trailer
January 16, 2018Comments
Suspect Buys Vacuum, Hour...
January 16, 2018Comments
Salina Catholic Educator ...
January 15, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018