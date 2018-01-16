Vandals Damage Trailer

Police are investigating a case of vandalism inside a west Salina trailer.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, on Monday officers found damage to a door and spray painted graffiti throughout the interior of a trailer located in the 1300 block of Winona.

Police collected numerous spray paint cans from inside and noted the phrase, “Ground Zero” was on a wall.

A staff member at the Saddleback Valley Communities initially discovered the damage after the eviction of a tenant on January 12.

Police say the damage is estimated at well over $1,000.