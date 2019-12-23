Vandals Cause over 13K in Damages

Authorities are looking for vandals who have caused over $13,000 in damages to vehicles and buildings around Salina over the past week.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, investigators have gathered damage reports on 45 vehicles, two businesses and at least two home owners who have had windows shattered by BB-guns and in some cases property hit with eggs as well.

Most of the damage has occurred east of Ohio Street in the Indian Rock neighborhood while other vandalism took place near the South Middle School area.

Authorities are asking the public to contact the Salina Police Department with any tips or knowledge of the case by calling 785-826-7210.