Vandals Cause $9,000 in Damages to Vehicles

Salina Police are looking for vandals who are reportedly damaging cars by throwing golf balls from a moving pickup.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers are working on at least 19 cases of vandalism after someone used golf balls to smash windows on a number of vehicles in a couple of east and southeast Salina neighborhoods.

Police say property on Queens, Brookwood, Beechwood plus vehicles parked on Mark, Quincy and Lewis had windows broken by golf balls and in one case a billiards cue ball.

One window on a house was also smashed during the spree that began sometime around 4pm November 12 and continued until 8:15am November 15.

Witnesses told authorities they saw a red, Dodge pickup with a silver toolbox across the back in the area.

Damage and loss is estimated at $9,000.