Vandalism Suspected in Glass Damage

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after a couple of windows were shattered on a truck.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 10pm on Sunday and 7:30am Monday, someone shattered the driver side windows on a 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup that was parked in the 2800 block of Melanie Lane.

Officers suspect a BB-gun may have been use to shoot the windows out. A neighbor also had similar damage done to a vehicle but did not want to file a report.

Damage to the Chevy Silverado is estimated at $1,000.