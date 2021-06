Thieves removed part of the exhaust system from a van.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, someone stole a catalytic converter from a Ford Econoline van that was parked in the lot at Smoky Hill Education Center at 605 E. Crawford. Police say the emission control device contains precious metals and can be scrapped for money.

The part was stolen sometime between the first of the year and June 15.

Replacement cost in estimated $2,000.