Van Crashes Through Fences, Shed

Todd PittengerAugust 25, 2018

A couple of people were injured when a van veered off a west Salina road, crashed through a couple of fences as it drove through a couple of backyards, and finally came to a stop after crashing into a shed.

Police tell KSAL News that a passenger van operated by OCCK of Salina was headed north on Centennial Road. For an unknown reason the van veered off the east side of the road. It went through a ditch, crashed through two chain link fences, and finally stopped after crashing into and destroying a wooden utility shed.

The property damage is in several backyards of homes in the 800 and 900 block of Willow Drive.

Three people were in the van at the time of the crash. Two of them were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the crash is under investigation.

 

