Valley Center sweeps Salina South

GIRLS: VALLEY CENTER 46, SALINA SOUTH 30

Two defense-minded ball clubs squared off on Tuesday night, with both teams entering the night allowing less than 35 points per game.

Valley Center would use that strong defense to lock down Salina South, holding them to just three points in the first quarter. The Hornets would build from there, taking a 46-30 win in a game that was never in doubt.

Salina South would lead 3-2 early, and that would be the final time they would be on top in the contest. The Hornets jumped all over the Cougars, leading by 15 at halftime, and extending their lead in the second half to as much as 26.

The Cougars would score the final 10 points of the game, closing the gap to 16, but the games was never quite that close.

Paityn Fritz would lead the Cougars with 13 points.

The loss drops South to 11-8 overall, more than likley cemented into the #10 seed in the 5A West Bracket. Valley Center improves to 13-6, and assures themselves no worse than the #7 seed, meaning there is a strong possibility next week that these same teams could meet again in the first round of the playoffs.

Each team will play their final regular season matchups on Friday, and official brackets will be released after the conclusion of those games.

Salina South will host the #3 team in Class 5A in Maize South, while Valley Center will travel to the #1 team in Class 5A in Andover.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME – Mercedes Tarver

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME – Paityn Fritz

SCORING

VALLEY CENTER – 10 – 14 – 13 – 9 / 46

SALINA SOUTH – 3 – 6 – 11 – 10 / 30

BOYS: VALLEY CENTER 72, SALINA SOUTH 58

A playoff spot was on the line Tuesday night, as both Salina South and Valley Center entered the contest with identical 3-15 records, tied for the 16th and final slot available in the 5A West Sub-State. Valley Center would take a 72-58 win, clinching their spot in the post season.

Salina South came out of the gates with their hair on fire, knocking down four threes in the first quarter, jumping out in front 12-2 early.

Valley Center would calm the water though, rallying back to within just two at halftime, holding the Cougars to just eight points in the second quarter.

In the second half, South would go up by six, before another Hornet rally, this time slingshotting Valley Center ahead for the first time. The Hornets would take a slim three point advantage into the fourth quarter, where they would pull away from the Cougars, out scoring South 26-15 for a comfortable win.

Quevon Purucker would lead the Cougars, scoring 17 points, while Jace Humphrey would score 15 as well to pace South.

For the Hornets, the combination of Austin Saner (17), and Bryson Saner (12) would lead the way, as Valley Center secured its place in the postseason, likely to meet top-seed Maize South on Tuesday night next week.

Salina South drops to 3-16 and will host that top seed Maize South group on Friday night for Senior Night and the Cougars’ season finale.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME – Quevon Purucker

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME – Jace Humphrey

SCORING

VALLEY CENTER – 13 – 13 – 20 – 26 / 72

SALINA SOUTH – 20 – 8 – 15 – 15 / 58