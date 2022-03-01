Valley Center Pulls Away to End Mustang Boys’ Season

Valley Center 63, Salina Central 52

The Central boys were determined to get over the hump against the Valley Center Hornets on Tuesday in the opening round of the 5A playoffs, but despite leaving it all on the floor, the Mustangs were unable to pull the upset and saw their season come to an end.

The game was closer than the final score indicates. In fact, the Mustangs led throughout the first quarter and took a 10-6 advantage into the 2nd. It took until the final two minutes of the half for the Hornets to go in front. Central trailed 25-23 at the break.

The game was extremely physical and often times hard contact went without a whistle. Yet, both teams battled foul trouble with key players. The Mustangs did a good job of preventing the high-octane attack of Valley Center from going on a big run and stayed close through three quarters, going to the fourth trailing 41-37.

But in the final stanza, the Hornets (16-5) made a few plays on both ends to increase the lead to double figures and the Mustangs (10-11) could not overcome the deficit late. Sid Duplessis IV led all scorers with 21 points. Micah Moore and Nolan Puckett each finished with ten as six seniors see their basketball careers at CHS come to a close.