Salina, KS

Now: 55 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 74 ° | Lo: 43 °

Valley Center Pulls Away to End Mustang Boys’ Season

Ethan DentonMarch 1, 2022

Valley Center 63, Salina Central 52

The Central boys were determined to get over the hump against the Valley Center Hornets on Tuesday in the opening round of the 5A playoffs, but despite leaving it all on the floor, the Mustangs were unable to pull the upset and saw their season come to an end.

The game was closer than the final score indicates. In fact, the Mustangs led throughout the first quarter and took a 10-6 advantage into the 2nd. It took until the final two minutes of the half for the Hornets to go in front. Central trailed 25-23 at the break.

The game was extremely physical and often times hard contact went without a whistle. Yet, both teams battled foul trouble with key players. The Mustangs did a good job of preventing the high-octane attack of Valley Center from going on a big run and stayed close through three quarters, going to the fourth trailing 41-37.

But in the final stanza, the Hornets (16-5) made a few plays on both ends to increase the lead to double figures and the Mustangs (10-11) could not overcome the deficit late. Sid Duplessis IV led all scorers with 21 points. Micah Moore and Nolan Puckett each finished with ten as six seniors see their basketball careers at CHS come to a close.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Lady Mustangs Top Valley Center; Boys Battle ...

February 15, 2022 11:18 pm

Mustangs Sweep Eisenhower at the Brickhouse

February 8, 2022 11:26 pm

Lady Mustangs Pull Away to Win; Boys Come Up ...

February 4, 2022 11:03 pm

Mustang Teams Defeat Abilene to start SIT

January 20, 2022 10:42 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Valley Center Pulls Away to End Mus...

Valley Center 63, Salina Central 52 The Central boys were determined to get over the hump against t...

March 1, 2022 Comments

Viking girls handle Bearcats

Sports News

March 1, 2022

Livestock Priorities in a Natural D...

Farming News

March 1, 2022

KWU to Host String Orchestra and Wi...

Kansas News

March 1, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU to Host String Orches...
March 1, 2022Comments
$250,000 Available For &#...
March 1, 2022Comments
Free Document Destruction...
March 1, 2022Comments
Desktop Taken From Busine...
March 1, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices