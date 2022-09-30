Salina, KS

Valley Center holds of Central, 43-36

Jackson SchneiderSeptember 30, 2022

The Valley Center Hornets used a strong rushing attack to take down Salina Central on Friday night, by a final score of 43-36.

The Hornets are a traditional “ground and pound,” offense, that had completed just 10 passes in its first four games of the season combined, and they showed exactly why, running up and down the field against Central. Tailback Dai’mont Mucker tallied  three touchdown runs of 46, 32, and 27 yards, leading the way in the win.

The Hornets grabbed an early 10-0 lead before Salina Central’s offense began firing on all cylinders, as it often does. Central would then tally the game’s next 13 points and take a 13-10 lead with just under 4 minutes to go in the half. Valley Center; however, would drive down and score on a 26 yard passing touchdown from Quarterback Henry Welu to Wide Receiver Ashton Mollelo, giving the Hornets a 17-13 advantage at the half.

To begin the third quarter, Valley Center would steal an extra possession, trying a cheeky onside kick, and recovering the ball at the Central 47 yard line. The very next play, Dai’mont Mucker would break loose on one of his three long scores, extending the Hornet lead to 24-13. The Hornets would follow that up by stopping Central’s offense in its tracks, then turn around and score once again on the back of Mucker, extending the lead to 30-13 after a blocked PAT.

Central wouldn’t quit, scoring shortly after on a 65-yard screen pass from Quarterback Gunnar Gross to Wide Receiver Trevon Cole.

Valley Center would answer with yet another scoring drive, extending its lead to 36-20, but Central again would punch back. They’d answer with a touchdown pass from Gross to Hunter Mowery, and convert the two-point try to get back within a score.

Again, the Hornets would answer the bell, scoring to extend the lead back to 15 points.

Avery Richardson would break off a long kickoff return, setting up Central to start a drive inside of the Valley Center 20 yard line, and Kenyon McMillan would run it in from 11 yards out to bring Central within seven points. The onside kick would tip off of a Mustangs finger tips and roll out of bounds, giving Valley Center the ball with mere minutes remaining to run out the clock for the win.

Valley Center is now 4-1 on the season, and will travel to Andover next week. Salina Central falls to 3-2 and will host Andover Central next.

H&R Block of the Game – WR Dez Gibson

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game – Avery Richardson

 

SCORE BY QUARTER

Salina Central – 6 – 7 – 7 – 16 / 36

Valley Center – 10 – 7 – 13 – 13 / 43 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

