Valentine Dance Saturday in Chapman

The public is welcome to attend the annual Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance sponsored by the Chapman American Legion Riders Chapter 240.

The event takes place on February 10 in the upstairs dining hall of the Chapman American Legion, located at 222 N. Marshall. Dinner will be served from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. and will feature lasagna, tomato basil soup, salad, bread, and dessert.

Local red dirt country band, The Lazy Wayne Band, will be performing from 7 P.M to 11 P.M. Entrance to the event is by donation.

A suggested donation for the dinner and dance is $15 and the suggested donation for the dance only is $5.

All proceeds will be donated to the Legacy Scholarship Fund. The Legacy Scholarship was formed after 9/11 to grant scholarships to children of U.S. military personnel. There will also be a 50/50 cash drawing at the event.

You can find more information and follow the Chapman American Legion Riders on Facebook.