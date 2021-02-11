Vaccinations Begin For Teachers, First Responders

Saline County will begin vaccinating a wider range of the population beginning next week.

According to the Saline County Health Department, more than 30 percent of Saline County’s senior citizens have been vaccinated. Senior citizens represent the majority of COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization and are the population with the highest mortality rate.

While senior citizens remain the priority, hitting this milestone allows them to begin including additional Phase 2 populations in vaccine scheduling.

Salina Family Healthcare Center has begun scheduling first responders, including law enforcement and firefighters, city and county critical infrastructure workers, K-12 staff and teachers, and childcare providers.

Evening clinics will be available to accommodate the unique scheduling challenges of K-12 staff and childcare providers.

If you believe you are eligible to receive your vaccine and have not yet registered please do so immediately. If you have already registered, please do not register twice.

Vaccinate Saline County Website

Saline County has been allocated 900 first-round doses for the week of February 15.

450 are allocated to those over the age of 65.

300 are being designated for K-12 teachers and staff and childcare providers.

150 are reserved for first responders and city and county critical infrastructure workers.

While vaccines are allocated to the counties by the state, the responsibility of designating those doses to specific populations within the county falls upon the individual counties.

Vaccine supply remains the primary barrier to vaccinating our community.

You can track KDHE’s weekly vaccination allocation to each county on the KansasVaccine.gov data page.