Vaccinations Begin at Presbyterian Manor

A long-term senior care facility in Salina will begin COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday.

According to the origination, after months of being on the front lines in the battle against the virus, Salina Presbyterian Manor will begin the process of vaccinating residents and staff Thursday.

“There’s no doubt the senior population has been hit hard by the virus, along with the health care workers who’ve treated them,” said Christian Gilbert, executive director at Salina Presbyterian Manor. “We couldn’t be happier to know there’s finally a bit of light at the end of such a difficult year.”

The vaccine clinic was made possible through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program. Salina Presbyterian Manor will receive the Pfizer vaccine in limited doses, which will be given to at-risk residents in health care and assisted living as well as essential health care workers. All those vaccinated on January 7th will need to receive a second dose on January 28th.

Regarding independent living residents, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has recommended prioritizing people over the age of 75 and essential frontline workers during the initial phase of vaccinations. Those ages 65-74 would be prioritized next, including those 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions. It’s important to note that these are guidelines. Kansas will determine vaccine distribution priorities.

John Smutz, Independent Living Resident and Cathy Boos, Director of Sales & Marketing at the Manor say they’re eager to receive their first dose.

“I’m thrilled to be able to receive this vaccine,” said John. “It’s encouraging to know there’s much to look forward to after a year of challenges. I can’t say enough about the incredible staff here at Salina Presbyterian Manor and how they’ve handled the past year with professionalism and dedication.”

“Knowing that I’ll be able to do my job and provide residents with the peace of mind that I’m protected from the virus is the best possible news,” said Cathy Boos. “I can’t say enough about how the community has supported all of us through everything we’ve faced this year.”

While side effects related to the vaccine are rare according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Salina Presbyterian Manor will closely monitor those who receive vaccinations. Potential side effects include injection site pain, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever.

The vaccine being distributed at Salina Presbyterian Manor is being administered by CVS, who has partnered with Pfizer and the federal government to ensure safe distribution to at-risk populations during the first round of inoculations through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

While vaccinations will lower the risk of transmission throughout the community, precautions remain in place.

All employees are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and best practices as these are continually updated. We have been screening individuals as they enter the community building for a shift and before individuals have any direct contact with residents. All staff are educated to stay at home if they are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or not feeling well. Employee surveillance testing will continue as required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) based on county positivity rates for COVID-19 testing.