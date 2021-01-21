Salina, KS

Vaccination Station Can Expand if Needed

Jeff GarretsonJanuary 21, 2021

Health officials in Saline County are preparing to ramp up vaccine distribution as Governor Laura Kelly unveils her plan for the state to enter Phase 2 of the mission.

Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller tells KSAL News that the former JC Penny store in the Central Mall is now up and running as a centralized vaccination location, with flexibility to expand distribution as needed.

 

According to the Saline County Health Department, so far more than 1,600 healthcare workers have received their first dose of the vaccine, and many have received their second vaccine dose. Tiller added they are not holding back boxes of the vaccine for second injections because more is on the way.

 

 

Saline County will advance to Phase 2 of vaccination scheduling at the governor’s authorization.

Phase 2 Guidelines:

Persons aged 65 and older
High-contact critical workers necessary to maintain systems, assets, and activities that are vital to the state security, the economy or public health, or who interact with large numbers of contacts and job-related COVID-19 exposure. COVID-19 risk is associated with the likelihood of infecting oneself or spreading the virus. Factors that increase risk include proximity, type of contact, duration of contacts and challenges to implement protective measures. This includes:
o Firefighters, police officers, first responders, and correction officers
o Grocery store workers and food services
o K-12 and childcare workers, including teachers, custodians, drivers, &
other staff
o Food processing, including meat processing plants
o Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants
o Transportation workers
o Workers in retail, agriculture, supply of critical services or materials for COVID-19 response, the U.S. Postal Service, and Department of motor vehicles
Those living or working in licensed congregate settings and other special care or congregate environments where social distancing is not possible, including:
o Homeless shelters
o Congregate childcare institutions
o Emergency shelters or safe houses
o Corrections facilities
o Behavioral health institutions

