Vaccination Site Established at Mall

A COVID vaccination location has been established in a Salina.

According to Salina Family Healthcare Center, they have partnered with the Saline County Health Department and Salina Regional Health Centerto meet the significant demand for COVID-19 vaccinations for Phase 1 and Phase 2 populations.

The group has set up a temporary vaccination location at the former JCPenney site in Central Mall. This singular location will help increase the efficient administration of as many vaccine doses as possible in the least amount of time.

Currently, the county is still in Phase 1: vaccinations of healthcare workers, long-term care employees and patients, and EMS. There are five total phases, as shown in the graphic.

Currently, only Phase 1 is being scheduled and SFHC has already been in contact with all eligible healthcare workers. It is anticipated that Phase 1 will last through the end of January. A scheduling website will be available to handle vaccination appointments for eligible individuals. All communications about scheduled appointments will come from SFHC and their healthcare platform, Athena.

Many primary clinics in the area should also begin receiving their own COVID vaccine supply to help vaccinate their own patients during later Phases. The timing of this is uncertain.

When Phase 2 begins, more information will be releasedconcerning the scheduling of appointments through the website. Please do not come to the vaccination site without an appointment and/or outside of your vaccination group.

Currently, partners in the county vaccination effort are being overwhelmed with calls from those outside of the Phase 1group. This places an excess burden on an already stressedhealthcare system. Information will be released about Phase 2 as soon as it is available.

For more information and to be alerted when your Phase is open for vaccination, please subscribe to the Saline County Health Department’s email list at the following linkhttps://bit.ly/SalineCountyDistroList.

The partners appreciate your patience and understanding as they embark on this significant undertaking.